Bengaluru teacher breaks 11-year-old student’s tooth, FIR registered: Report

The Bengaluru police have registered a case against a school after she allegedly struck a sixth-grade student, breaking his tooth, Deccan Herald reported. 11-year-old student was allegedly struck on the face with a wooden stick.

The FIR states that the incident occurred on Thursday during a Hindi class at Holy Christ School in Jayanagar, where an 11-year-old student was allegedly struck on the face with a wooden stick, the report added.

What led to the incident?

The boy and his classmates were reportedly playing with glue bottles and sprinkling water on each other in class. The teacher initially attempted to control the situation by warning the students with a stick but ultimately struck the boy, injuring him

The boy’s father reported that his son had approached the teacher to raise concerns about his classmates’ behavior. However, rather than addressing his complaint, the teacher allegedly struck him, causing his tooth to break. The father also alleged that the school management attempted to “settle” the matter privately to avoid filing a police report.

According to the DH report, an FIR has been filed under the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 122(2) of the BNS, which pertains to voluntarily causing hurt. Police have summoned the teacher, seized the stick, and collected the fallen tooth as evidence.

On the other hand, the teacher reportedly stated to authorities that the incident was unintentional, claiming that she did not intend to hit the boy but that his face was inadvertently in the way as she raised the stick to control the class.

Complaint on father

In a related development, the school management filed a counter-complaint against the boy’s father, which has been registered as a non-cognisable report. The management alleged that the father verbally abused the teacher and disrupted the school premises following the incident.

