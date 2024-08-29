Bengaluru to experience power outages on Saturday due to maintenance work; Check areas, timings: Report

Bengaluru city is set to face planned power outages on Saturday (August 31), in the midst of scheduled maintenance works to electrical infrastructure by power agencies including both the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bengaluru power cut: Affected areas include the central business district and neighbourhoods such as Jayanagar, BTM Layout, and Bannerghatta Road. (HT File)

These works include upgradations to receiving stations and distribution transformers and will lead to all-day power outages in various parts of Bengaluru, including the central business district, The Times of India reported. Most power disruptions are expected from 10 am to around 3 pm, with some starting early and ending at about 6 pm.

Here is a day by day list of the possible affected areas:

Saturday (August 31), between 10 am to 3 pm

IAS Colony, KAS Colony, N S Palya Industrial Area, Bilekahalli Main Road, Jayanagar 4 T, 9 Block, East End, BHEL Layout, NAL Layout, Tilak Nagar, Jayadeva Hospital, Ranka Colony Road, Bismillah Nagar, Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Main Road, BTM 1 Stage and surrounding areas.

Power supply disruptions in Bengaluru are frequently planned by BESCOM and KPTCL due to various ongoing projects and repair works. These interruptions are typically scheduled more on the weekends when the load on the grid is lower, as many employees are off from work.

These projects include infrastructure upgrades, modernization efforts, line maintenance, transitioning cables from overhead to underground, pole relocations, Ring Main Unit (RMU) upkeep, tree trimming, and water supply improvements, among others.

The power cuts come shortly after a significant disruption occurred near Chikkabanavara when a tipper lorry collided with power infrastructure, causing widespread outages. The incident unfolded last Saturday at around 2:20 am on the route between Chikkabanavara Circle and Dwarakanagar, when the lorry damaged power lines and knocked over about 30 electric poles, leaving nearly 6,000 homes near Chikkabanavara without electricity.