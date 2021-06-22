Bengaluru tops among cities, Karnataka second among states in new Covid-19 vaccination drive

With the commencement of the new phase of Covid-19 vaccination on Monday, Karnataka got 10.36 lakh people vaccinated on a single day. Out of this, Bengaluru alone got 2.14 lakh vaccinations, leading among the districts in India, followed by Indore of Madhya Pradesh with 2.11 lakh jabs.

Karnataka follows Madhya Pradesh which topped the chart with the highest number of vaccinations administered on a single day with over 16 lakh doses administered on Monday.

According to the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bengaluru achieved 2.5 times its vaccination target set for the day.

Karnataka is followed by UP with 6.57 lakh doses and Gujarat with 5.2 lakh doses. Karnataka had organised 8,262 vaccination centres, wherein 9.8 lakh people were given the first dose while 90,000 people got their second dose, reported local media Udayavani.

Belgaum and Chitradurga districts recorded high numbers, too, with 92,387 and 68,131 jabs respectively, as tweeted by state health minister Sudhakar Kumar.

Kumar said, “As many as seven lakh people in the age group of 18-44, followed by 2.5 lakh in the age group of 44-60 years and 1.1 lakh in 60 years and above got vaccinated."

The total doses administered in the state stands at 1.96 crore. Kumar was quoted as saying, “The vaccine hesitancy was not an impediment in Karnataka and the hesitancy levels were gradually waning."

India set a world record for receiving the highest number of jabs in a single day with 86,16,373 lakh people being inoculated on Monday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage now stands at 28.36 crore since January.

The Covid-19 vaccination ‘Maha Abhiyan’ on Monday was carried out under the ‘Free Vaccination for all’ campaign announced on 7th June by the Prime Minister. The campaign provides free of cost vaccination to all the adults in government run vaccination centres.

