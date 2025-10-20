Bengaluru traffic ‘miracle’: Man travels entire ORR with less traffic during Diwali holidays, says ‘just felt relaxed’

‘’ Ragigudda to KR Puram was such a breeze. There was absolutely 0 traffic, I just felt relaxed - that stretch made me emotional and I realised that even a empty city ride can be so blissful,’’ the post read.

In a city where bumper-to-bumper traffic is a daily reality, a Bengaluru resident’s recent 60-kilometre ride through some of the busiest corridors has surprised many. In a post shared on Reddit, the motorist described a “blissful” and unusually smooth commute across the city.

However, the calm was briefly disrupted on the KR Puram to Hebbal section, where heavy traffic near Banaswadi slowed down a 4-kilometre stretch to 20 minutes. The commuter attributed the bottleneck to metro construction activity and heavy truck movement.

Traffic eased again between Hebbal and Goraguntepalya, though the rider noted disappointment at the lack of greenery and deteriorating road conditions on Tumkur Road, where it took 15 minutes to cover 3 kilometres.

‘’ Gorguntepalya to Magadi Road was empty, this was the final leg of my journey. I saw my odo and I was surprised to see I've done 60 kms inside Bengaluru without even feeling tired or dreaded, ‘’ the post read.

Here’s how social media reacted ‘’ Traffic management can only solve an overcapacity problem till some extent. Basically it's trying to fit 20L of liquid in a tank whose capacity is 10L, no water management is really going to solve it,’’ a user wrote.

‘’ Today reached from Vijaynagar to nagasandra is 30 min,’’ a second user wrote.

‘’ Bro unlocked a new way to spend holiday in banglore, ‘’ a third user jokingly said.