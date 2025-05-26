Bengaluru woman books cab, finds her team lead driving to ‘beat boredom’
While some online hailed it as a classic example of Bengaluru's quirky tech life, others weren’t so convinced.
In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat that perfectly sums up what many are calling a "peak Bengaluru moment."
The message recounts an amusing encounter, "Funny thing happened you kow. I booked Uber and the guy who picked me up was a team lead at my office."
According to the chat, the team lead revealed that he moonlights as a cab driver, not for money, but simply to cut through boredom. “He said he does this for fun and to kill some boredom,” the message read.
Check out the post here:
How did X users react?
The post quickly gained traction online, with users reacting to the quirks of startup life, work culture, and the city's unique hustle energy. Many called it a quintessential Bengaluru story, where techies switch between sprint planning and steering wheels.
“How do Bangalore people have that much time 🧐” one user asked, pointing to the city’s infamous traffic.
“Being stuck in traffic for hours, to pass time? Sounds fishy!” said another.
A few compared it to similar stories from elsewhere: “Peak Hyderabad moment as well.”
Others took a more practical view, “Extra money always helps, I guess.”
Some, however, were more skeptical. “No one does it for fun, probably facing financial issues,” one comment read, hinting at the pressures of urban living despite seemingly high-paying jobs.
