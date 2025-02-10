Bengaluru's Aero India 2025: Indian Army and Air Force chiefs fly LCA Tejas, marking historic moment. Watch

History was made in the Indian armed forces as Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi flew together on the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. The milestone event, which took place on at Bengaluru's Aero India 2025, saw the two top military officers—former course mates from the National Defence Academy (NDA)—taking off from Air Force Station Yelahanka for a brief but successful sortie. Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi flew the LCA Tejas together at Aero India 2025.

This marked the first instance where two serving chiefs of the Indian military jointly flew a fighter jet, underscoring the growing synergy between the armed forces. General Dwivedi, visibly elated after the flight, called it the most memorable moment of his life. He praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots for their exceptional skills and emphasized the importance of joint operations for national security.

The event also brought back memories of Aero India 2019 when the late General Bipin Rawat, then Chief of the Army Staff and later India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, flew in the trainer version of Tejas. The significance of the moment was not lost on the military fraternity, as it highlighted the continuous evolution of India’s indigenous aviation capabilities.

Aero India 2025, started on February 10 and set to run until February 14. It promises a spectacular showcase of India’s aerospace advancements. The biennial airshow has grown into one of Asia’s premier defense exhibitions, attracting global attention. The Tejas sortie by the service chiefs served as the perfect prelude to the high-profile event, symbolizing the strength and modernization of India's defense forces.

With top military leadership endorsing India’s homegrown fighter, Aero India 2025 is poised to celebrate indigenous defense technologies while reinforcing the nation’s push for self-reliance in military aviation.