Bengaluru's firecracker trade slows down under green ban enforcement, regulations: Report

In the wake of stringent regulations on non-green firecrackers, Bengaluru has witnessed a notable decline in firework trading, once a bustling industry in the city. Traders are now largely adhering to government guidelines, with many opting exclusively for eco-friendly options, the Deccan Herald reported. The Karnataka government has issued guidelines on sale of crackers and also stipulated timings for residents to burst them.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Some longstanding businesses, such as Sree Jyoti Stores in Mamulpet — operating since 1901 — have completely halted firecracker sales after the government revoked their trading license two years ago, the report stated. Jagadeesh Paranjyoti, the owner’s son, confirmed that this decision forced the store's closure, marking the end of an era for the historic shop.

Firework trader and state convenor of the Federation of All India Fireworks Traders, J. Madan Kumar, also spoke to rpeorters about the matter and highlighted that many vendors along Avenue Road and Sultanpete are steering clear of firecracker sales this year. However, he noted that shops in areas like Magadi Road, Mahadevpura, and KR Puram continue to sell NEERI-certified eco-friendly firecrackers, the publication noted.

The government’s mandate also prohibits firework sales and storage near sensitive locations such as schools, banks, and petrol stations. Kumar attributed the decline in firecracker sales to stringent licensing protocols enforced by various departments, along with lingering fears of accidents, especially following last year’s tragic explosion in Attibele that resulted in 17 fatalities.

Most firecrackers available in Bengaluru are produced in Hosur and Sivakasi. A trader in Jogupalya mentioned a slight price increase of around 5 per cent, although discounts are offered based on the size of the purchase, the report added.

On Monday, the Karnataka government directed deputy commissioners and police commissioners state-wide to rigorously monitor compliance with the ban on non-green firecrackers. Selling these banned items is now classified as a criminal offense, highlighting the government's commitment to ensure safe celebrations and prevent untoward incidents.