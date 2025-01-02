Menu Explore
Bengaluru's MG Road, Brigade Road buried in 15MT of trash after New Year's eve, BBMP workers clean up in 4 hours

ByAnagha Deshpande
Jan 02, 2025 12:18 PM IST

Starting at 3.00 am on Wednesday, a team of 70 BBMP workers undertook a marathon cleaning operation, which lasted until 7.00 am

Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD), including popular streets like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and others, was left in a heap of 15 metric tons of waste after the New Year celebrations.

Team of sanitation workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).(X/@bengalurupost1)
Team of sanitation workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).(X/@bengalurupost1)

In a race against time, BBMP Pourakarmikas worked tirelessly through the early hours of the morning to clear the streets.

Starting at 3.00 am on 1 January, a team of 70 sanitation workers from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) undertook a marathon cleaning operation, which lasted until 7.00 am.

Check out the post here:

The waste, dumped by revelers after the festivities, included everything from plastic bottles and food wrappers to party debris, all left scattered across popular nightlife areas.

How did X users react?

X users have expressed mixed reactions to BBMP's clean-up efforts after New Year celebrations in Bengaluru. While many have praised the hard work of the municipal authorities and pourakarmikas, with one user saying, "Great job, hats off to the BBMP workers!", some users suggested improvements, such as implementing a dedicated team to impose fines for littering, with a 1000 fine per instance.

One user remarked, "A fine per instance could make a huge difference and generate a lot of revenue for BBMP. Traffic discipline has improved with similar measures—why not apply the same logic to littering?" Others raised concerns about the city's neglect outside the CBD, questioning why only central areas like MG Road and Brigade Road are prioritized for cleaning.

"Why should only the CBD be prioritized? It shouldn’t take numerous complaints for garbage to be cleared in other parts of Bengaluru!" asked one user. Despite these concerns, many users commended the clean-up effort, urging citizens to celebrate responsibly and minimize waste. "Commendable work by the municipal authorities and pourakarmikas! We should all do our part," said one comment.

There were also calls for similar support in areas like Mahadevapura and Whitefield, with one user saying, "Great work, but when will Mahadevapura and Whitefield get the same level of attention?"

Follow Us On