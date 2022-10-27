Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Biker falls to death from Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover: Report

Biker falls to death from Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover: Report

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:59 AM IST

A software engineer from Andhra Pradesh was killed in an accident on Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover after he lost control of his bike and fell 56 feet to the ground on Monday morning.

The elevated expressway has seen multiple accidents in the past, having killed a couple in similar fashion in September last year.
The elevated expressway has seen multiple accidents in the past, having killed a couple in similar fashion in September last year.
ByYamini C S

The infamous flyover in Bengaluru's Electronic City has claimed yet another life, this time that of a 33-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh. The man fell 56 feet from the flyover after he lost control of his bike and hit the barrier. He was killed instantly from the fall.

READ | Bengaluru : Biker runs into open car door, rammed by a truck next. Video

The tragic incident occurred on the Hosur main road on Monday morning at around 11:30 am as he was returning from a relative's place in the Silk Board area and riding towards Electronic City, The Indian Express reported.

The shocking accident happened near the skywalk at Electronics City Phase I. The deceased has been identified as Kore Nagarjuna, who most likely suffered the fatal accident due to over speeding, the report added.

READ | Speed breakers on flyover to keep drivers from falling off

According to police, Nagarjuna's body has been sent for post mortem, which will ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol. A complaint has been filed by a relative of the deceased, and further investigation is on by the Electronic City traffic police.

“The victim was riding alone. We suspect that he must have got confused near the three ramps and must have hit the side wall,” Police told the publication.

READ | 37-year-old biker dies after crashing into parked truck in Mohali

The elevated expressway has seen multiple accidents in the past, having killed a couple in similar fashion in September last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka accident road accident bengaluru death + 3 more
karnataka accident road accident bengaluru death + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out