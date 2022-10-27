Biker falls to death from Bengaluru's Electronic City flyover: Report

The infamous flyover in Bengaluru's Electronic City has claimed yet another life, this time that of a 33-year-old techie from Andhra Pradesh. The man fell 56 feet from the flyover after he lost control of his bike and hit the barrier. He was killed instantly from the fall.

READ | Bengaluru : Biker runs into open car door, rammed by a truck next. Video

The tragic incident occurred on the Hosur main road on Monday morning at around 11:30 am as he was returning from a relative's place in the Silk Board area and riding towards Electronic City, The Indian Express reported.

The shocking accident happened near the skywalk at Electronics City Phase I. The deceased has been identified as Kore Nagarjuna, who most likely suffered the fatal accident due to over speeding, the report added.

READ | Speed breakers on flyover to keep drivers from falling off

According to police, Nagarjuna's body has been sent for post mortem, which will ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol. A complaint has been filed by a relative of the deceased, and further investigation is on by the Electronic City traffic police.

“The victim was riding alone. We suspect that he must have got confused near the three ramps and must have hit the side wall,” Police told the publication.

READ | 37-year-old biker dies after crashing into parked truck in Mohali

The elevated expressway has seen multiple accidents in the past, having killed a couple in similar fashion in September last year.