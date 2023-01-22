Biker injured as he is hit by SUV in Bengaluru

A biker was injured when he was hit by an SUV in Rajajinagar on Saturday, the Bengaluru traffic police confirmed.

Due to the accident, the biker was thrown off his bike and fell a few feet away, confirmed onlookers. The biker sustained minor injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the people nearby, said the Bengaluru traffic police.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the SUV driver tried running the car over the people who tried to stop it and immediately drove away post the accident.

According to the onlookers, there were four people inside the car.

The authorities said that they have accessed the CCTV footage of the incident.

The accident took place within the Malleswaram traffic police station limits, confirmed the Bengaluru traffic police. Further investigations are underway.

Recently, another road rage incident took place in Bengaluru where a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for three kilometres, following an argument, in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area.

The incident reportedly took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati police station limits after a car driven by the accused woman collided with the man's car.

Visuals show the man identified as Darshan clinging to the bonnet of the car of the woman identified as Priyanka even as other commuters on the road kept shouting for her to stop the vehicle.

The incident took place on a busy thoroughfare with vehicles coming from the opposite side.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic west) Laxman B Nimbargi, an argument broke out between Priyanka and Darshan after their cars collided with each other.

An FIR was registered against Priyanka under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt to murder), according to the police.

Another FIR was filed by Priyanka's husband against four people identified as Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan, and Vinay under 354 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman, confirmed the police.