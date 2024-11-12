BJP conspiring to stop guarantee schemes: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday warned the public of the state that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "conspiring" to stop the Gruhalakshmi scheme, a state initiative providing ₹2,000 per month to women. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar responded to statements made by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He said, "Deve Gowda has given out a message that the BJP was conspiring to discontinue guarantee schemes."

"It is not in the destiny of the Opposition parties to stop our guarantee schemes. We are giving out monthly Gruhalakshmi allowance to ease the burden of millions of families. The BJP and JDS are conspiring to stop the scheme, people need to be careful," Shivakumar added.

Ahead of Karnataka's by-elections on November 13, Shivakumar expressed confidence in Congress's prospects, asserting that the people of Karnataka have shown strong support for Congress's guarantee schemes. He stated, "The Congress party will win all three seats this time. Despite BJP's conspiracies, people will support the Congress party just as they did in the assembly elections."

Shivakumar on by-elections

Speaking about the by-elections in Karnataka, scheduled to be held on November 13, Shivakumar exuded confidence in Congress' victory.

Asked about the Prime Minister's allegation of collecting ₹700 crore in the Excise department, Shivakumar said, "This is a baseless allegation. Some people have misled him. The Chief Minister has challenged the PM that he would quit politics if the allegation is proven. What else is needed?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has looted ₹700 crore from liquor sellers in the state for Maharashtra assembly polls.

While addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Akola, PM Modi said, "Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress' royal family. These days, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs."

"In the name of elections in Maharashtra, they have looted ₹700 crore from liquor sellers in Karnataka. You can imagine the loot once they win the elections," the Prime Minister added.

Deputy CM Shivakumar, responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's allegations that Justice Michael D'Cunha was behaving like an agent of the Congress government, said that BJP is "doing vendetta politics."

Asked about Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's allegation that Justice Cunha was behaving like an agent of the Congress government, he said, "Everything will be fine if a report favours them, but they are against the report if it doesn't. It is the BJP which is doing vendetta politics."

Pralhad Joshi has accused Justice Michael D'Cunha, who is investigating the procurement of PPE kits by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka in the 2020 Covid pandemic, of being an agent, saying "Justice Michael D'Cunha, you are a judge, not an agent".

The John Michael D'Cunha Commission report has recommended the prosecution of the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu over the purchase of 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms.

Asked about Wayanad by-poll, Shivakumar said, "Priyanka Gandhi's victory in Wayanad is certain. Even the Opposition leaders have expressed their support for her and they would like to see her as the MP. It is a one-sided election."

Wayanad, traditionally a Congress stronghold, will see a contest between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress facing Navya Haridas of the BJP and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left alliance in the upcoming by-poll on November 13.

This election was scheduled after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, choosing to retain Rae Bareli following his victory in both constituencies in the General Elections earlier this year.