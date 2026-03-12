How black magic suspicion, real estate rivalry led to Bengaluru businessman’s murder; 8 held including minors

Eight people, including two minors, have been detained in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a real estate businessman on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said on Thursday. Bengaluru businessman's murder: Allegations of black magic and a bitter rivalry over real estate dealings have emerged in the investigation, being conducted by the CID. (PTI)

The victim, Gopal, also known as Gopi, was in his late 30s and lived in Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk. He was involved in real estate and financial dealings in the region. According to police, his body was discovered on Monday morning in Hosur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, reported news agency PTI.

Police said the alleged mastermind behind the crime, Mohan Babu, had been arrested earlier. During questioning, he reportedly claimed that Gopal had been practising black magic against him and was responsible for damaging his business and causing his health problems. Officers, however, said the claim is yet to be verified and the investigation is ongoing.

A senior officer said eight suspects were traced and detained from a hideout in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Two of those held are minors, the report noted. Authorities are continuing efforts to track down other individuals believed to have been involved in the conspiracy.

Officers said the attack appeared to have been carefully planned. On Sunday, Gopal was travelling with his friend Satish from Attibele towards Anekal when their car was intercepted near Karpur Gate. The assailants allegedly rammed their vehicle to force it to stop, the report stated.

The attackers then sprayed a substance on Gopal and dragged him into another car before fleeing the scene, police said. Satish, who was also affected by the spray, managed to alert Gopal’s family members, who in turn informed the police.

According to the preliminary probe, Gopal and Mohan Babu had known each other for more than a decade and were both originally from Kalasapura village in Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka. Gopal had earlier worked under Mohan in real estate-related activities, helping with documentation, coordinating with departments and identifying buyers.

However, tensions reportedly developed after Gopal began working independently in the same line of business, which police believe intensified their rivalry.

The case is currently being investigated by the CID. Officers said further details will emerge as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from PTI)