Security has been beefed up at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) after the airport authorities received an email about a bomb scare, police said on Saturday. Bomb threat: Security beefed up at Mangaluru International Airport(Amal KS/HT Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)

Following the threat received on April 29, the CISF and the police got into multiple levels of security sweeps all over the airport.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read - Bengaluru techie alerts people about new scam in city. ‘Be cautious with your money,’ she says

A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as ‘Terrorisers 111’ had sent the emails. The FIR quoting the email has stated that "there are explosives placed in three places in the airport and we expect large scale bloodshed will happen. This warning and threat should not be taken lightly."

Commissioner of police of Mangaluru city Anupam Aggarwal has confirmed that the FIR has been registered.

According to sources, the MIA along with over 30 other Airport Authority of India and private airports received a bomb threat on mail on April 29, 2024. The mail was sent to 90 email IDs of airports and security agencies - CISF.

As per protocol, the MIA complained to the jurisdictional Bajpe police station where an FIR has been registered.

According to the Indian Airports Manual, airport security machinery anywhere in the country takes up total search operations and ramps up security sweep. The standard protocol is followed every time when such threats surface.

The ‘terrorisers 111’ has used the email address of the airports that is notified on the public websites of the airports.