Bommai on Eshwarappa's retirement from politics: ‘We should leave…’

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hailed senior BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa on his retirement from active politics, saying “it gives the message that after a certain age, we should leave room for youngsters." Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“KS Eshwarappa wrote a letter to the party president about withdrawing from electoral politics, he had earlier also said that he did not want to contest, but we asked him to contest as his experience was needed, now he discussed this with everyone & took the decision. It gives the message that after a certain age, we should leave room for youngsters. This is the culture of the BJP in the states and at the Centre,” said Bommai.

The Karnataka Congress had earlier alleged that the ruling BJP party has humiliated senior leader KS Eswarappa, resulting in his exit from electoral politics. The Congress also said that the wickets of BJP are falling ahead of Karnataka assembly elections.

In a tweet, the Karnataka Congress said, “Instead of a candidates list, senior leaders exit is happening on the BJP side. Instead of announcing tickets, the wickets are falling. Tired of making profit from Eswarappa when he was a minister and now tired of making profit during the ticket distribution too. He ran away from politics as he could not bear the humiliation of BJP.”

KS Eshwarappa's retirement from Karnataka politics comes at a time when the BJP is expected to announce its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. In a letter addressed to the party's national president, Eshwarappa wrote, “I have decided to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. So, I ask you not to consider my name for any constituency in the upcoming elections,” read the letter.

The BJP stalwart had also thanked the party for giving him positions in various posts in the party including that of deputy chief minister.

Eshwarappa, a 74-year-old Kuruba leader, is a five-time MLA from Shivamogga. He quit as the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister after a contractor Santosh Patil killed himself a year ago in a hotel room in Udupi accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for doing civil works in Belagavi.

A probe by the police gave him a clean chit in the case later and the latter demanded a ministerial berth after he was absolved of the charges. However, the party did not pay heed to it.

(With inputs from agencies)

