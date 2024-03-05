‘Borewell at my house also dried up…’: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar amid water woes in Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said more than 3000 borewells in Bengaluru, including the one at his house, have dried up amid the ongoing water crisis. As the city grappled with a severe water shortage, residents launched a hunt for the major source of life, even as there were few tankers for relief. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (ANI Photo)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru apartment's 'no water’ alert to residents amid ongoing crisis

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Assuring that officials are working seriously to solve the state capital's water woes, the DCM said the government will try to provide water to the public at reasonable rates.

ALSO READ | What is Karnataka govt doing to solve Bengaluru water crisis? Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reveals action plan

“I am very seriously looking at it. I had a meeting with all the officials. We are identifying the points where water is available. More than 3000 borewells have dried up in Bengaluru. We will see that we provide water at a very reasonable rate to all the people. We are worried about it because all the borewells, including the borewell at my house, have dried up,” He told news agency ANI.

Earlier, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had told Hindustan Times that the tech hub gets around 1,680 MLD of water from 14,781 borewells in and around the city and that as many as 6,997 of them are running dry.

ALSO READ | Govt to take over all borewells in Bengaluru to deal with water crisis

Apartment complexes and gated communities in Bengaluru have started imposing regulations for smart water usage, putting restrictions in place. This severe shortage occurred due to less than normal rainfall in two monsoon seasons.

(With inputs from ANI)