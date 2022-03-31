C M Ibrahim resigns from Cong to join JD(S)
- Senior politician C M Ibrahim has officially resigned from the Congress to join the JD(S) instead.
Senior politician C M Ibrahim, who had recently announced his decision to quit Congress, on Thursday said his resignation as the Member of Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) has been accepted by its Chairman.
Indicating about joining JD(S) soon and calling it a "true secular party", he predicted that the Congress will come third in the 2023 Assembly polls, after the JD(S) and BJP respectively.
"I have relieved myself from the burden. About my next move, I have left it to our national leader Deve Gowda (former PM and JD(S) supremo)...It is the unanimous opinion (of supporters) that my next move should be with him," Ibrahim said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, several people are willing to come to JD(S) and it will start from April-May. "My wish is that JD(S) should to come to power on its own strength. First will be JD(S), second BJP and third Congress (in 2023 polls). The atmosphere is such that what happened in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab will repeat in Karnataka (for Congress)," he added.
Ibrahim said on March 12 he had sent in his resignation from the primary membership of the party to Congress National President Sonia Gandhi. Noting that Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has informed him that his resignation has been accepted, he said, he has voluntarily resigned as MLC and the people will take care of his political future.
Rejecting that he had put any conditions to join JD(S), he said, "it's my house....will I have to put conditions to return to my home." Further alleging that he quit the Congress because the Leader of Opposition in the Council was not elected by the party on the basis of democracy, despite him having maximum support, Ibrahim in response to a question said, "certainly there is democracy in JD(S), so I have come....when I will join is left to the leadership."
His decision to quit the Congress comes in the wake of the party appointing B K Hariprasad as the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, the post which he was eyeing.
A former Union minister and one-time close associate of Deve Gowda, he had joined Congress in 2008, and had been sulking for some time now, upset with the party and its legislature party leader Siddaramaiah.
Recently he had met both JD(S) patriarch Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and held discussions about joining the party. Ibrahim had left JD(S) after the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He was later associated with "AHINDA" (a social movement forged by minorities, backwards and Dalits) in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah, before both joined the Congress.
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
Work on Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge commences
PUNE The pillar work of the much awaited Veena-shaped pedestrian bridge that falls near the Mutha river deck has started, and is expected to be complete in eight months. “The pillar work has started and the bridge work is expected to be completed in eight months,” said public relations officer of the Maha Metro, Hemant Sonawane. Keeping in mind Pune's rich cultural heritage, Maha Metro has opted for the Indian classical instruments' theme.
