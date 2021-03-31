Cab services at Bengaluru airport affected after cabbie dies by suicide

Taxi services at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were impacted as several cab drivers in the city decided to stay off the road on Wednesday, a day after a driver attached to the airport taxi service of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) immolated himself.

Following the protests, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) asked passengers to opt for bus services or personal vehicles to commute to the airport.

“BIAL is working with the relevant authorities and airline partners to manage the situation related to the non-availability of taxis to and from Bengaluru airport. We are coordinating to make passengers aware of the situation to enable them to plan their travel by BMTC [Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation] buses or private transport,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

The driver, Pratap, 34, from Ramanagara district, died after he sustained over 70% burns early Wednesday. Officials at the Bengaluru airport police station said that Pratap arrived at the airport around 4.30pm on Tuesday. “After stopping his car near the pick-up point, he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire. CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] men who saw the fire, immediately broke the car windows and pulled him out,” said the officials.

Pratap was admitted to Victoria Hospital after primary treatment at a hospital nearby; however, he succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday. According to police, during the investigation, his colleagues said that he was facing financial problems and was unable to pay his car’s EMI since he was not getting enough trips.

Tanveer Pasha, president, Uber, TaxiForSure and Ola drivers and owners’ association, said that several drivers like Pratap were suffering because of competitive pricing from cab aggregators and the recent inflation. “Cab services by KSTDC were not getting enough riders because Ola and Uber are offering rides at ₹9 or ₹10 per km. At the same, petrol prices are soaring, how can a driver repay the loan?” he said.

He demanded that the government fix a uniform fare for all taxi services in the city.