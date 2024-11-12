CCB officials demanded bribe, sexual favours from detained women in Bengaluru rave party case, claims activist: Report

A Bengaluru-based activist has filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), accusing officials from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of corruption and misconduct after a raid on a rave party earlier this year. The complaint, lodged by Vijay Dennis, president of Karnataka RTI Workers Seva Samithi, claims that certain CCB officers demanded bribes and sought sexual favours from women detained in the raid, which took place on the outskirts of Bengaluru in May, The Hindu reported. The State Human Rights Commission has instructed an investigation to be completed by November 21. (Shutterstock)

Following the complaint, the SHRC has directed the Bengaluru City police commissioner to investigate and provide a report by November 21. Dennis alleges that CCB officials involved in the operation fabricated medical reports to implicate the women arrested, pressuring them for a bribe of ₹10 lakh and asking for inappropriate favours.

The raid occurred on May 19 at the G. R. Farmhouse in Hebbagodi, near Electronics City in Bengaluru, during an event titled “Vasu’s Birthday: Sunset to Sunrise Victory,” hosted by Hyderabad resident L. Vasu. The party led to the arrests of over 100 people, including prominent Telugu film personalities. The CCB collected blood samples from the attendees to test for illegal drugs, resulting in 85 individuals testing positive for narcotics. Charges were subsequently filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Among those present at the event were 73 men and 30 women, including Telugu actors Hema and Ashi Roy. Actor Hema was taken into custody in June after police stated she tested positive for drugs, despite her denial of attending the party. Hema later released a video statement, claiming that her name had been unfairly linked to the incident and asserting that she was actually at a farmhouse near Hyderabad.