Check-in using face recognition technology at Bengaluru airport from August
The ministry of civil aviation will begin using facial recognition technology at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports starting August 15 as part of its Digi Yatra project, the consultative committee meeting of the ministry decided Monday.
The rest of the project, once implemented, will allow passengers to go through all airport check-ins and processes digitally and contact-free.
The technology being used at airports will recognise facial features to establish the passenger's identity which will be linked to their boarding pass.
Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia's office tweeted, “In a bid to digitise air travel in India… held a senior-level meeting of the consultative committee… to discuss Digi Yatra and its implementation. 1st phase of Digi Yatra is all set to be launched August 2022 at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports.”
A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) regarding the matter stated, “"In first phase, Digi Yatra is proposed to be rolled out at two airports, namely Varanasi and Bengaluru, in August 2022, and at five airports, namely Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Delhi and Hyderabad, by March next year.”
"The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will identify their airports where Digi Yatra would be implemented in phased manner," the statement added.
According to news agency PTI, Scindia said privacy issues have been addressed.
The civil aviation ministry said the project will use a ‘decentralised mobile wallet-based identity management platform’ that is cost effective and addresses privacy and data protection issues.
The Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF) is a joint venture company looking to define the criteria for compliance and guidelines for the local airport systems from time to time and also conduct regular audits of guidelines on security, image quality and data privacy etc. defined by the Digi Yatra guidelines for the local Airport Biometric Boarding Systems (BBS), the statement said.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Now, wardens to solve traffic chaos at impassable areas in Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi
Navigating through Aundh, Baner, Pashan and Balewadi has turned into a colossal test of patience for commuters and residents who have complained of bottlenecks. To solve this traffic chaos, the Chaturshringi police station will appoint wardens at various locations in these areas. The work by the Chaturshringi police station has already started and they have deployed a traffic warden at Mamta chowk, Baner.
-
Haryana Police arrest 682 criminals under Op Akraman
Following day-long raids across Haryana on Monday under a special drive, Operation Akraman, Haryana Police arrested criminals, proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and confiscated illicit arms, liquor and narcotic substances. Also read: Haryana murder: Top cop claims DSP went sans backup, but minister Vij says this Director general of police PK Agrawal said about 5,000 personnel in 616 teams raided locations following tip-offs.
-
Jharkhand scribe arrested in same case lodged against top Maoist leader Kishanda
Eight months after the arrest of top Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias Kishanda, the Jharkhand police have arrested an independent journalist, Rupesh Kumar Singh, from Ramgarh in connection with the same case lodged against Bose, police said on Tuesday. Wife of Rupesh Kumar Singh, Ipsa Satakshi, who lived in Binjhar area in Ramgarh district, said the police arrested her husband after conducting an eight-hour long search operation at their house.
-
Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court releases Ansal brothers, takes note of old age
A Delhi court on Tuesday released real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal and two others for the period they had already undergone in the evidence tampering case in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy incident. District judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, said the fine would remain untouched. Complainant Neelam Krisnamoorthy said she was very disappointed with the system and the ruling sent a wrong message that culprits can easily have their way by killing anyone.
-
'He was retiring this year... had two children': Brother of Haryana cop run over
He died on the spot. Singh was due to retire in four months. Haryana Police have vowed to hunt down the accused and have formed teams.“ DSP Taoru shri Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice."
