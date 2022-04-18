Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held

At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday.

A police inspector is reported to be in a serious condition while at least 10 people have been admitted with minor injuries in local hospitals.

“An FIR was filed on Saturday night. Some policemen have been injured and the mob damaged police vehicles. The mob was soon dispersed, but later they pelted stones in some other areas of the city,” said Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram. “We will go after whoever took the law into their hands and take action,” he added.

According to the police commissioner, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. Not satisfied with the action, some people started gathering around the police station. They were persuaded and later dispersed from the spot. Around midnight, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station, the officer said, adding that their leaders were summoned to the station and apprised about the action taken so far.

However, the mob outside the station was not ready to listen to them and they went on a rampage, Labhu Ram said, adding that the mob damaged some police vehicles as they resorted to stone pelting.

According to police, mild force and tear gas was used to disperse the mob that had gathered in the locality after one person posted objectionable content on social media that offended religious sentiments. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.

Reacting to the latest incident, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said, “There was a mobile status where some objectionable content was posted. An FIR has been filed and the person has been arrested. But an incident occurred when they (mob) surrounded the police station and resorted to violence. Around 7-8, police personnel are injured, damaged police vehicles and one inspector is serious.”

He added no one, irrespective of their faith will be spared for taking law into their own hands.

Around six cases have been filed in connection with the incident under sections 143 (punishment), 147 (punishment for rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and prevention of damage to public property act, among others of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Jnanendra said, adding that the violence was similar to the one that took place in KG Halli in Bengaluru in August 2020. At the peak of the pandemic, Bengaluru witnessed one of its worst incidents of violence as a mob of over 1000 gathered outside the residence of the Congress legislator from Pulekeshi Nagar, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy after his nephew put up a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Mohammed.

The mob set fire to Murthy’s home. Though the police tried to calm tempers down, the growing mob went on a rampage across several localities in the eastern part of the city. They attacked DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and set fire to the building and vehicles parked outside. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has since taken over the case.

