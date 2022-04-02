CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime.
Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
The Chief Minister underlined that maintaining peace, order in the society and ensuring the security of the people is the duty of the Police department. In this regard, he stressed upon discipline, efficiency and integrity in the force.
"Our police force is known for its conscience, impartiality and humanitarian qualities. Conscience and humanitarian ideals are important to ensure peace and social order," Bommai said.
Stressing the use of scientific methods for investigation, the Chief Minister said forensic laboratories play an important role in crime detection and nabbing the criminals and the government is upgrading police stations.
"Police stations with forensic, narcotics and cyber labs have been opened in Bengaluru. Stations in Hubballi and Ballari too are being upgraded. I have instructed upgrading the forensic labs in Shivamogga and other places," Bommai said.
Noting the importance of intelligence gathering, the Chief Minister told the audience that the intelligence wing of the police would be strengthened by a new training system and additional staff strength.
Speaking about various measures initiated by the state government for the welfare of Police personnel, Bommai said better health services, 'bandobast' (deployment) allowance, promotions, approval for the construction of 10,000 houses, and grant of ₹100 crore for health services for the police are among them.
Regarding police modernisation, he said the state government has made full utilisation of grants by the Centre for police modernisation. A huge modernisation programme is needed to prevent cyber crimes and drug running, he added.
"Karnataka Police have declared a war against narcotics. Karnataka Police have set a record in seizure of narcotics in the country. Criminals are being punished under the new rules. The war against narcotics should go on relentlessly, awareness should be created among school and college students against drug addiction," he said.
(PTI)
-
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
-
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
-
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
-
Back home after retirement, soldier finds wife hacked to death in Punjab
On returning after Jasbir's retirement, a soldier was shocked to find his wife hacked to death at their house in the Park Avenue locality of Tarn Taran city on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tarn Taran City police station against unidentified assailants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics