CM Bommai inspects stretch for ‘rapid road work’ technology in Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday broke his silence on the traffic menace in Bengaluru after multiple jams, much more than usual, were reported from across the city in recent times.

The chief minister also admitted that the traffic has been a problem due to ongoing infrastructural developments in the city and spoke about the Rapid Road Technology that is being experimented in the state capital.

Speaking to the reporters, Bommai said, “I understand that the heavy traffic in recent days has been a major trouble for the commuters. Ongoing white-topping works and other infrastructural works are the reason for the trouble and this will be solved soon.”

He also inspected the trial road that is being constructed with the latest Rapid Road Technology at Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. “We are experimenting with something called Rapid Road Technology and have finished the construction of a 375 meters length road. There are major challenges with these roads and I have ordered detailed reports on all the challenges that we are going to face while using Rapid Road Technology. This is in a trial phase and we will give more details once the results are out,” Bommai added.

According to reports, in Rapid Road Technology, the cement blocks used to construct the road are ready-made, hence the infrastructural work doesn’t demand any longer traffic diversions. With this technology, the 200-meter road can be built end-to-end in the span of 24 hours, which will likely avoid road closures for a longer time.

The Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday announced that they will be launching the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 50 crucial junctions in the city. The traffic violations will be captured through high-end cameras at these 50 junctions in Bengaluru, said the police.

