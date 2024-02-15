Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who also holds a finance portfolio is all set to present the state budget on Friday during the ongoing budget assembly sessions. This will be his 15th budget presentation and 8th time in the position of chief minister, highest than any other leader in the state. CM Siddaramaiah to present Karnataka Budget 2024: What to expect tomorrow?

What to expect from the budget presentation?

This is going to be a crucial budget presentation for the ruling Congress government in the state as they are aiming to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka in the upcoming general elections. Siddaramaiah had already hinted that a total outlay of ₹3.80 lakh crores (approx) budget will be presented on Friday which is higher than the previous budget expenditure in July last year.

As the state continues to face severe drought, a good chunk of funds is expected to be allocated to the agricultural sector in the state. The CM had already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month to request the drought relief funds from the central government.

The five guarantees of the Congress government are also expected to take a major share of the budget expenditure as they played a crucial role in getting the winning mandate to the grand old party during the assembly elections. The government also claimed that the five guarantees have pulled many people from poverty in last 8 months.

During the last budget, the government imposed a hike on excise duty resulting in an increase in liquor prices in the state. All eyes are on the government's excise policy and budget allocation this time, ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Bengaluru is also expected to be allotted a good amount by the state government as many infrastructure projects are going on and a few new ones have also been announced. The state government is taking pride in projects like Namma Metro and Peripheral Ring Road which could potentially be solutions to Bengaluru’s longstanding traffic problems.

The BBMP elections are also around the corner and the Siddaramaiah-led government is likely to place the civic body in a pivotal spot in budget allocation.

Issues that the Opposition might highlight

The BJP-JDS opposition has been alleging that the Congress government is ignoring the governance in the state ever since it came to power. BJP state chief BY Vijayendra in the past slammed the government and called its guarantees as ‘fake promises.’ The opposition is likely to raise the issue during the budget presentation. The Mandya flag issue which created communal tension, Congress MP DK Suresh’s ‘separate nation’ remark, ‘40% commission’ remark by the head of the Contractors’ association are some of the issues that BJP-JDS leaders might highlight during the presentation of budget.