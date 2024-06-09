Congress' Parameshwara congratulates PM-designate Modi on third term, urges focus on correcting 'past mistakes'

Karnataka Home Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara congratulated Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on his third term, as he is set to be sworn in as the PM on Sunday evening. Karnataka Minister G Parameshwara. (HT)

"Congratulations to PM-designate Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third time. In the last 10 years, the people have suffered a lot. Work should be done from the people's point of view. Let's correct all the mistakes made in the past. Ministers are desperate to protect the state's interests," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7:15 PM today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

With today's swearing-in, Narendra Modi will become the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

All security measures have been put in place for the mega event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.