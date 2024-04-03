‘Congress will win more than 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka’: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that Congress will register victory on more than 20 seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

"Congress party will win more than 20 seats in Karnataka. We will form a coordination committee of all INDIA bloc parties for better coordination. All alliance partners have given us a written letter of support," Shivakumar said.

"We are discussing the support of about 10 parties of the INDIA bloc in Karnataka. It is not important how many votes they bring to the table but we are more keen on the people who follow their ideology," he added.

Shivakumar further said that the BJP is not giving a clear response in the election bonds case.

"Union government is casting unnecessary allegations on Opposition leaders. We condemn these actions in one voice. BJP is not giving a clear response in the election bonds case. They have given a notice to the Left parties for ₹11 crores. Prime Minister Modi has to answer the people of the country on these things. Amit Shah who never came to the state for drought relief, has now come to the State for elections," he said.

Earlier last month, the Election Commission published the complete electoral bond data submitted by the State Bank of India on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The fresh data includes alpha-numeric numbers that can help match the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that encashed them.

The data also includes bond numbers that would enable donors to be matched with the political parties they donated to."In compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, SBI has provided data pertaining to electoral bonds to ECI today i.e. March 21, 2024. The ECI has uploaded it on its website as received from SBI on an 'as is where is basis'," the poll panel said.