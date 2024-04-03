‘There can be no comparison between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that there can never be a comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been serving the nation for the last 23 years without taking a single leave, while Rahul Gandhi goes on a vacation at the onset of every summer. Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

While addressing Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Amit Shah hit out at the opposition coalition, the INDI alliance, calling it a 'gang of corrupt leaders'.

Shah claimed that the opposition could not accuse PM Modi of indulging in corruption due to his transparent way of working.

"On one side, we are fighting elections under the splendid and strong leadership of PM Modi. On the other side, there is the INDI alliance, a gang of corrupt leaders that has no goals or visions except looting the country. Modi Ji has been serving the country with the utmost dedication and transparency as Chief Minister and Prime Minister for over 23 years. In these 23 years, the opposition has not been able to accuse PM Modi of corruption worth even 23 paise. PM Modi has set an example by working with transparency," the Home Minister said.

Shah further said that there can be no comparison between PM Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"In these 23 years, as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Modi ji served the people of India without taking a single leave. On the other hand, there is Rahul Baba, who goes abroad as soon as summer comes and the entire Congress keeps searching for him for 6 months. There's no comparison at all between the two!" Shah said.

"Rahul Baba used to say in Parliament, Do not remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, will result in huge bloodshed. On August 5, 2019, Modi ji removed Article 370. Rahul Baba, this is the Modi government, leave the bloodshed, no one even dared to throw a pebble," the Home Minister added.

The Home Minister further accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government under the leadership of Congress leader Manmohan Singh of 'looting' around ₹12 lakh crore.

"The Congress Party ate away ₹12 lakh crore during ten years of the Sonia-Manmohan rule. PM Modi works with utmost dedication and transparency. What couldn't be achieved during the 70 years of Congress rule has been achieved during the 10 years of the Modi government. The entire country has a clear option - PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Shah also thanked the people of Karnataka for their support during the previous general elections in 2014 and 2019 and appealed to extend the support in the upcoming elections also.

"I would like to thank the people of Karnataka for their love and support during the previous two elections. In 2014, the BJP won 17 seats, fetching 43 per cent votes in Karnataka. In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats, fetching 51 per cent votes in Karnataka," he said.

"This time, I request the people of Karnataka to bless us with all the 28 seats in Karnataka," Shah added.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4.