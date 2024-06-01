Contractor dies by suicide over ‘unpaid’ dues by Karnataka govt body

Bengaluru: A 48 year old KRIDL contractor, a native of Santhebennur in Davanagere district, committed suicide on May 26, police said on Friday. HT Image

The incident occurred in the wake of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited’s (KRIDL) failure to clear his bills for the financial year 2023–24. The non-payment of dues, coupled with family disputes, drove the contractor to take the extreme step.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to police, the victim was a well-known contractor in Santhebennur and had completed several projects under KRIDL.

However, the corporation failed to release the payments for his work on the premises of the agriculture department of Santebennur. The non-payment led to severe financial stress, as he had been struggling to manage his finances and meet his obligations.

The contractor also faced personal challenges. Police said that two brothers allegedly cheated him in financial matters, further exacerbating his distress.

‘’The deceased has mentioned many things, including that his brothers owed him ₹80 lakh,’’ Santhebennur police sub-inspector MT Deepu told HT. “The case involves multiple factors, including unpaid dues from KRIDL and family disputes.”

“His death note clearly mentions the involvement of his brothers and the corporation. A case has been booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against his brothers and KRIDL officers,” she added.

In the suicide note, the contractor expressed his frustration and despair over the unpaid dues from KRIDL, amounting to a significant sum. His note explicitly requested that the corporation pay substantial pending bills to his family.

Following the contractor’s death, his wife filed a complaint at the Santhebennur police station.

“I have ordered the additional chief secretary to probe into the death of the contractor,‘’ Rural development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department minister Priyank Kharge told reporters.