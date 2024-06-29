Controversy at Bengaluru school over inclusion of chapter on actor Tamannaah Bhatia in Class 7 textbooks: Report

Parents at a private school in Bengaluru's Hebbal have voiced their discontent over a chapter in the school textbooks featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia, a report said. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia. (File Photo)

This issue came to light when parents approached the school administration, expressing their objections and subsequently involving the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka after receiving an “inadequate response”.

ALSO READ | Two dengue-related deaths suspected in Bengaluru; BBMP chief calls for ‘micro plan’: Report

The chapter titled ‘Life after Partition: Migration, Community and Strife in Sindh, 1947 to 1962’ is part of the class 7 textbook at the Sindhi High School, intended to provide insights into the history and experiences of the Sindhi community, particularly focusing on the linguistic minority aspect.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru software engineer earning ₹70 LPA snubbed by woman’s dad on Shaadi.com

According to reports, parents took issue with the inclusion of Tamannaah Bhatia alongside other prominent Sindhi figures such as actor Ranveer Singh. Their discontent stemmed from what they viewed as a misalignment of the chapter's educational objectives with the choice of individuals featured.

Furthermore, allegations surfaced that the school administration resorted to intimidating tactics, threatening to issue transfer certificates to students whose parents voiced objections. This raised concerns about the handling of dissent and parental involvement in educational matters.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

“We have no objections on children being introduced to another culture. But our objection is about having a chapter on an actor that is unsuitable for grade 7 students, ” A parent told the publication.