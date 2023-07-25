Cops file FIR over threat to kill Karnataka High Court judges

After receiving threats to the lives of judges in Karnataka, cops from the Central CEN Crime Police Station in Bengaluru filed a First Information Report (FIR) against some unidentified people on July 14. Police said the messages, which demanded a ransom of ₹ 50 lakh to be paid to a bank account in Pakistan, have come from a “Dubai gang”.

K Muralidhar, the press relations officer of the High Court of Karnataka, first registered a complaint with the police after getting messages on WhatsApp that threatened the lives of multiple HC judges including himself, news agency PTI reported.

He filed the complaint on July 14, two days after getting threat messages on his official mobile number - given to him by the High Court - from an unknown international number, police said on Monday.

The threat messages were sent in multiple languages, including Hindi, Urdu and English. They reportedly threatened to take the lives of Muralidhar and six other judges of the High Court, namely Justice Mohammed Nawaz, Justice HT Narendra Prasad, Justice HP Sandesh, Justice K Natarajan and retired judges Justice B Veerappa and Justice Ashok G Nijagannavar.

Police officials told the agency that the messages demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh, directing the judges to pay the amount to a bank account based in Pakistan. It also listed five “suspicious” mobile phone numbers along with the threat. Cops added that the threats have come from a “Dubai gang”.

In this light, the police department registered the FIR on July 14 under Sections 506, 507 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 75 and 66(F) of the Information Technology Act. The FIR has also been submitted before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Cops are on the lookout for the unknown suspects and further probe is in progress.

(With inputs from PTI)

