Day after Karnataka govt ban, Congress begins day 5 of Mekedatu padayatra

Meanwhile, the BBMP has cancelled permission for the party's January 19 event in Bengaluru to mark the end of the protest march.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar . (File photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday left for day 5 of the party's 10-day Mekedatu padayatra, a day after the state government, pulled up by the high court, ordered an immediate ban on the opposition party's protest march.

“Day 5 of #Mekedatu Padyatra begins- with prayers and seeking blessings to win this historic fight. #NammaNeeruNammaHakku (our water, our right),” tweeted Shivakumar in Kannada and English.

 

Led by Shivakumar, the Congress began its padayatra (foot march) on January 9 in Ramanagara, amid a surge in the southern state's daily Covid-19 infections. The politician himself came under fire for not wearing mask, as well as refusing to undergo testing for Covid-19.

The local police have registered at least three FIRs against Shivakumar and other Congress leaders, as well as others, for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body, cancelled permission for an event which was scheduled to take place in the state capital on January 19 to mark the end of the Mekedatu padayatra, reported news agency ANI.

 

On Wednesday, Karnataka logged 21,390 new cases of the viral illness, while 10 more patients succumbed due to it, a health department bulletin showed. There were 874 recoveries as well, as per the bulletin. With this, the cumulative infection tally stands at 3,099,519 including 38,389 deaths.

Bengaluru alone accounted for 15,617 fresh infections and six-related fatalities. 

 

Thursday, January 13, 2022
