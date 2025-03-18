Despite recliners, Karnataka ministers bunk assembly sessions. Speaker slams absenteeism

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has strongly criticized ministers for their repeated absenteeism during crucial discussions in the House, calling it a disgrace to the government. Despite the administration's efforts to push forward developmental initiatives, the ministers’ lack of attendance is tarnishing the government’s image, he said. On Monday evening, when an important session was in progress, only Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was present, while the rest were conspicuously absent. Karnataka speaker expressed concern on ministers not attending the discussions in the house. (Arun Kumar Rao/ANI)

Expressing his frustration in the House, Speaker Khader did not hold back. “Ministers must be present in the Assembly; their absence is unacceptable. By skipping sessions, they are lowering the government’s dignity. Their negligence is causing disrespect to the administration, despite the good work being done,” he stated, making it clear that their conduct was an embarrassment.

Taking his criticism further, Khader questioned the very purpose of these ministers holding their positions if they do not participate in Assembly discussions. “What is the point of being a minister if they are not interested in attending sessions on time? If they can’t fulfill their responsibilities, let someone else take their place. They aspire to become ministers, but when it comes to accountability and standing up for the government in the Assembly, they disappear. What should be done with such ministers?” he asked.

The ministers’ absenteeism is not only a matter of protocol but also a major concern for the opposition, who find themselves with no one to address their queries. BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, echoing the Speaker’s frustration, slammed the government for its lack of accountability. “Who are we supposed to question when the ministers themselves are missing? The law and order situation in the state is already in shambles, and this government has abandoned its own House, just like it has abandoned governance. The Speaker should intervene to uphold the sanctity of the Assembly instead of being left helpless,” he remarked.

Recliners and massage chairs for napping MLAs raise eyebrows

Earlier, Speaker UT Khader introduced 15 recliners in the Assembly lounge, allowing legislators to take post-lunch naps, as several members reportedly disappear after lunch breaks. Additionally, he proposed installing massage chairs within the Assembly premises to ensure members feel “refreshed” before rejoining discussions.

Despite these efforts, the attendance crisis persists. Speaker Khader pointed out that many ministers leave the session immediately after the Chief Minister exits, further weakening the government’s credibility. “Ministers must stop walking out as soon as the CM leaves. The House does not end when he does; their responsibility continues. The Assembly is not a mere formality but the core of governance, and they must respect it,” he asserted.

