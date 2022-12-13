DK Shivakumar asks Kannadiga NRIs to share suggestions for Congress' manifesto

Ahead of assembly elections in 2023, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday invited Kannadiga Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to share their suggestions for the party's manifesto.

In a video statement, the senior Congress leader said, “There is a huge contribution of Kannadiga NRIs in making the nation proud on global platforms. The state is facing tough times in the BJP rule and it is the time for NRIs to step in for the development of state. I urge Kannadigas who live in other countries to give suggestions for Congress’ upcoming election manifesto. We need to cleanse Karnataka and make our state and its identity proud, once again.”

DK Shivakumar also shared a special e-mail address for NRIs to send in their suggestions. “Join hands with us for the dream of building Better Karnataka, Global Karnataka. Send your suggestions to makekarnatakaproud@gmail.com,” wrote the KPCC president.

Read | Congress releases 10-point plan ahead of Karnataka assembly election

The AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said that the result of Himachal Pradesh will repeat in Karnataka and Congress will come to power in the southern state in 2023. “We won in Himachal Pradesh with a good majority by giving a 10-point programme. We should make sure to repeat that victory in Karnataka as well,” said Kharge. The Congress president also conducted a meeting with Karnataka’s senior leaders on Monday at the AICC headquarters in the national capital to review preparedness ahead of the next year's assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON