Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / DK Shivakumar asks Kannadiga NRIs to share suggestions for Congress' manifesto

DK Shivakumar asks Kannadiga NRIs to share suggestions for Congress' manifesto

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 08:37 PM IST

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday invited Kannadiga Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to share their suggestions for the party's manifesto.

DK Shivakumar asks Kannadiga NRIs to share suggestions for Congress' manifesto
DK Shivakumar asks Kannadiga NRIs to share suggestions for Congress' manifesto
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Ahead of assembly elections in 2023, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday invited Kannadiga Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to share their suggestions for the party's manifesto.

In a video statement, the senior Congress leader said, “There is a huge contribution of Kannadiga NRIs in making the nation proud on global platforms. The state is facing tough times in the BJP rule and it is the time for NRIs to step in for the development of state. I urge Kannadigas who live in other countries to give suggestions for Congress’ upcoming election manifesto. We need to cleanse Karnataka and make our state and its identity proud, once again.”

DK Shivakumar also shared a special e-mail address for NRIs to send in their suggestions. “Join hands with us for the dream of building Better Karnataka, Global Karnataka. Send your suggestions to makekarnatakaproud@gmail.com,” wrote the KPCC president.

Read | Congress releases 10-point plan ahead of Karnataka assembly election

The AICC (All India Congress Committee) president Mallikarjun Kharge earlier said that the result of Himachal Pradesh will repeat in Karnataka and Congress will come to power in the southern state in 2023. “We won in Himachal Pradesh with a good majority by giving a 10-point programme. We should make sure to repeat that victory in Karnataka as well,” said Kharge. The Congress president also conducted a meeting with Karnataka’s senior leaders on Monday at the AICC headquarters in the national capital to review preparedness ahead of the next year's assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru
karnataka bengaluru

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out