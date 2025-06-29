DK Shivakumar may step up as Karnataka CM soon, hints Congress MLA amid rumours of rift
Karnataka's political scene may shift as Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain suggests Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar could become Chief Minister soon.
Karnataka's political landscape might be in for a significant shake-up, with Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain hinting on Sunday that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar could ascend to the Chief Minister's chair within the next few months, news agency PTI reported. These statements come in the midst of speculations that there is a widening rift between leaders within the Congress party.
Hussain, widely regarded as a close ally of Shivakumar, made the remarks in Ramanagara, sparking renewed chatter about a potential leadership shift in the state. His remarks follow those made by Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who also alluded to major political developments, unfolding post-September.
Speaking to the press, Hussain underscored Shivakumar's pivotal role in the Congress’s 2023 electoral triumph and said he could become CM of Karnataka within this year. “Yes, I’m saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after September — this is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months. That's what I'm saying. I’m not beating around the bush; I’m speaking directly," he said, as quoted by PTI.
Asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra calling such speculation baseless, Hussain pointed to past decisions made by central Congress leaders. “We were all together in Delhi then. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge made the decision. Everyone knows that. They will take the next decision too — we’ll have to wait and watch,” he noted.
"There is only one power centre — the party high command. In today’s situation, there is an expectation for change, and that change will happen," he further stated.
(With inputs from PTI)
