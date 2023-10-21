Dolly Dhananjay invites Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to screening of 'Tagaru Palya'

Actor and producer Dolly Dhananjay invited the chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah to the screening of his upcoming movie 'Tagaru Palya'. 'Tagaru Palya' will make it to the theatres on October 27.

Dolly was accompanied by her co-star Tara. They extended his cordial invitation to Siddaramaiah.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah visits Chinnaswamy Stadium to watch Australia vs Pakistan clash

They gave him the invitation card and carried the meeting with CM.

Recently, the trailer of the film was launched. 'Tagaru Palya' will make it to the theatres on October 27.

ALSO READ | Cong lodges complaint against BJP's ‘derogatory’ social media posts against CM, DCM

'Tagaru Palya' marks the directorial debut of Umesh K Krupa and introduces Amrutha Prem, the daughter of the renowned Kannada actor Prem (Nenapirali), as the female lead.

Other actors feature Nagabhushana, Sharath Lohitashwa and Rangayana Raghu.

ALSO READ | Karnataka BJP releases 'ATM Sarkara Collection Tree' poster targeting Congress government

The film revolves around a function where villagers cook food at the temple premises and offer it to the deity.

The film aims to reflect the traditions and culture, portraying the essence of rural life in Karnataka.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!