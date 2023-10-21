Cong lodges complaint against BJP's ‘derogatory’ social media posts against CM, DCM

The ruling Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against the BJP's Karnataka social media handle for posting derogatory posts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Senior Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

The Congress state general secretary Surya Mukundaraj said the BJP social media handle projected that the huge amount of cash to the tune of ₹94 crore and valuables worth ₹eight crore seized by the Income Tax Department in the recent raids in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi belonged to the Congress.

He also complained that the BJP had morphed the images of the Chief Minister and his Deputy and portrayed them in a poor light to create confusion among people.

Mukundaraj also charged that many BJP leaders shared the posts by BJP's Karnataka unit on the micro-blogging site 'X', which is defamatory.

"The I-T department nowhere said in its press release that the cash seized by it belonged to ministers or any specific person. Even before the probe was completed, the BJP started spreading lies through social media to create confusion among people," the Congress leader said in his complaint.

