Drugs worth 1 crore seized in Bengaluru, 11 held: 'Real-life Narcos hunt'

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Out of the 11 accused, five are the foreign nationals and they were caught while peddling narcotic substances like MDMA and cannabis.

R Srinivas Gowda, deputy commissioner of police(central Bengaluru) called it "a real life Narcos hunt" by the Bengaluru police.
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Eleven people have been arrested by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly peddling drugs across the city. Drugs worth Rs. 1 crore were reported to be seized. A case has been filed against the accused and they are being questioned by the police. Out of the 11 accused, five are the foreign nationals and they were caught while peddling narcotic substances like MDMA and cannabis.

R Srinivas Gowda, deputy commissioner of police(central Bengaluru) called it "a real life Narcos hunt" by the Bengaluru police. He wrote, “Real-life Narcos hunt by Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar PS. Busted 11 members including 5 foreigners & seized 1.10 kg of MDMA and 2 kg cannabis worth 1 crore who were peddling across Bangalore City.”

Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood also lauded the Bengaluru Police for catching drug peddlers in Bengaluru. “Excellent catch. War against drugs continues,” wrote Karnataka DGP. Karnataka additional director general of police (ADGP) Alok Kumar said they started ‘Operation Narcos’ in the state to curb the usage of drugs. “Such operations will continue to keep check on activities like drug peddling and human trafficking,” he told earlier.

Earlier this month, a Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs in the form of ESKUF cough syrup. Cops recovered 356 bottles of syrup and a two-wheeler from the accused and they were seized. The drug is known to be misused by mixing it with banned narcotic substances and many drug dealers keep the stock of ESKUF syrup to sell it to drug addicts.

