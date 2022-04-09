Eshwarappa, 1 official booked in Shivamogga
Karnataka rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa and Shivamogga city corporation member Channbasappa of BJP have been booked on charges of hurting religious feelings and disturbing public peace in Shivamogga, said a police official on Friday.
The first information report (FIR) was registered after a special court for people’s representatives passed an order to hold a probe against Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by him following the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court had asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report in the matter.
Eshwarappa is yet to respond to HT’s calls and messages for a response on the police investigation.
HT had earlier reported that Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders disregarded repeated warnings by the Shivamogga district administration against carrying out a funeral procession for Harsha on February 21. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders anticipating communal unrest after the Bajrang Dal activist’s murder.
The complaint stated that the minister and the Shivamogga corporator “propagated publicly that the murder of Harsha took place due to political and religious causes”. Complainant Riyaz Ahamed of Shivamogga Peace Organisation, said that he had approached police to lodge the complaint, however, no action was taken, following which he filed a private complaint in the court.
Acknowledging the complainant’s plea, the court had said: “The complainant has lodged a complaint before the jurisdictional police station and higher authorities also, but no action was taken.”
Karnataka Police pressured Jnanendra to hide the truth about Chandru’s murder: CT Ravi
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi has accused Bengaluru police of pressurising Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra to hide the “truth” behind the murder of Chandru, a 22-year-old man killed in a road rage accident two days ago. “Chandru was killed because did not know Urdu. I feel that police have pressurized home minister Araga Jnanendra to lie as the truth behind the murder may cause communal clashes,” said Ravi.
Celebrating Ramazan away from home
Be it the simple festive spirit, iftar meets at relative's place, lavish iftar dastarqwan or regular sehri get-togethers, Ramazan is a month to be with family and friends. We spoke to a few who are celebrating the month of fasting away from home and missing their families. For hosteller Mahek Shah, her friends have pitched-in to make this Ramazan easier and memorable for her.
Successive Punjab governments stalled Centre’s housing scheme for political gains: BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused successive state governments in Punjab of stalling the Centre's affordable housing scheme for poor, for political gains. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House on Friday, BJP leaders, including party's chief spokesperson Anil Sareen and district unit president Pushpinder Singal, stated that 3.10 crore houses have been established under the scheme across the country and financial aid ₹3.53 lakh crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries.
One held after group of men assault PRTC staff, vandalise bus
Police booked 10 people after they attacked PRTC staff and pelted stones on the windshield of a bus near Tajpur Chowk on Wednesday night. The authorities have arrested one person so far. The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, of Prem Vihar Colony. His aide Sodhi and eight others, who are yet to be identified, are on the run. Taking action after the complaint, police have arrested one of the accused.
Live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to telecast Ram Navmi special puja and other celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya live on April 10. National broadcaster Doordarshan and ANI will telecast live all Ram Navmi celebrations directly from Ram Janmabhoomi. Grand Ram Navmi celebrations are scheduled at Ram Janmabhoomi and rest of Ayodhya to mark the occasion. Special puja will be organised in the makeshift temple inside the Ram Janmabhoomi.
