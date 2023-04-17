Janata Dal’s (Secular) leader and the grandson of former PM Devegowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy has filed his nomination from the Ramanagara constituency on Monday. As this is his first assembly election, a huge number of supporters and the party members were seen attending the nomination rally of Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Ex PM Devegowda's grandson Nikhil files his nomination for assembly polls

Speaking with the ANI, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, “This is a very emotional moment for me. I received the B form by my grandfather and former PM Devegowda today and I am sure that the JD(S) will prove its mettle in these elections. The voters here in Karnataka are very intelligent and they know whom to vote for. The Congress and BJP are experts in cheating the people of this state.”

The actor turned politician contested as a Lok Sabha member in 2019 from the Mandya constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh who contested as an independent candidate. This time, he was allotted the Ramanagara constituency in assembly polls, from where his mother is an MLA currently.

In 2018, HD Kumaraswamy contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna in old Mysuru region and won at both places. He later vacated Ramanagara seat for his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. This time Kumaraswamy is contesting only from Channapatna and his son is fielded from Ramanagara. His wife is not contesting in assembly elections.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.