Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa's son arrested for harassing actress
Choreographer and fashion consultant Prasad Bidapa's son Adam Bidapa has been arrested for allegedly sending "obscene" messages to a film actress, police said on Friday.
A senior police officer on anoymity told news agency ANI, "based on the complaint of a lady, a case has been registered at Indira Nagar Police Station and Adam has been secured by police to inquire and investigate into the complaints made against him."
The complainant in her complaint copy alleged that the accused used to send her filthy messages.
"I'm seven months pregnant. I know him because of his father. Last Friday night, I got continuous messages which are filthy and disgusting when I was with my husband at home. He has my number because I used to attend his father's fashion events. It was shocking for me to get such messages," said the actress in the complaint copy.
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)
