Food delivery worker nabbed for breaking into PGs, stealing laptops, phones: Report

A 32-year-old food delivery worker was recently arrested by the Bellandur police in Bengaluru for allegedly breaking into paying guest (PG) accommodations and stealing electronic devices, The Times of India reported. The suspect has been identified as Naveen Reddy, who hails from Medapalli village in Telangana's Warangal district. He reportedly stole 16 laptops, four mobile phones, and an iPad before being apprehended. Reddy, the accused, started stealing electronic items from PGs after observing that many residents left their doors unlocked or ajar. (HT Photo)

Reddy, a graduate, moved to Bengaluru a few years ago and had been working with various online food delivery services. Residing in a PG in KR Puram, he observed that many residents left their doors unlocked or ajar. Noticing this opportunity, he began stealing laptops, phones, and other valuables from rooms, especially when occupants were asleep, the report stated. Over the past six months, he allegedly made quick money by selling these stolen items.

The police were alerted on October 27 when a resident reported that his three laptops and an iPad had vanished overnight. Bellandur police increased their patrols around PG accommodations and, on October 29 at around 3:20 am, spotted Reddy leaving a PG building in Boganahalli. Upon questioning, he provided evasive answers, prompting the officers to search him and uncover a stolen laptop, the publication noted.

During interrogation, Reddy admitted to his thefts and explained his method of disposing of the stolen goods. He reportedly photographed the items and listed them on OLX, posing as a second-hand electronics dealer. Buyers from cities including Belagavi, Davanagere, and Hubballi unknowingly purchased stolen laptops and phones, the report added.

The Bellandur police have been able to recover many of the stolen items and are working to return them to their rightful owners. Reddy has since been remanded to judicial custody as efforts continue to trace the remaining devices and their owners, the publication further stated.