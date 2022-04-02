Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP
The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, in September last year.
The announcement came on the ADGP's Twitter, where he said, "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties, heading into choppy seas."
Rao, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, has served as the chief police commissioner of Bengaluru from 2019 to 2020, and was currently serving as the ADGP for Railways. Rao was previously ADGP in the Karnataka State Reserve Police as well as ADGP of the Internal security Division. Rao was awarded the "Police medal for meritorious service" on Indian Independence day in 2008.
The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. The report also stated that Rao was allegedly dissatisfied by the way he was treated by the present state government and expressed interest in joining the Aam Aadmi Party.
Unlicensed factory: Former UP minister, 13 others booked; huge quantity of raw meat recovered
The Meerut police have registered a case against 14 persons, including former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons, after recovery of a huge quantity of raw meat and other material from Qureshi's meat factory in Kharkhauda area here on Friday. Qureshi's meat factory Al Faheem Meatex is situated on Hapur Road and its exports frozen meat to many middle-east countries.
Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple
The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees. On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.
Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune
PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle's growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes. As per data from Regional Transport Office, Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days.
2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth ₹1.85Cr
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth ₹1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
