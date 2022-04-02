Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner quits, likely to join AAP

The Karnataka government has accepted Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Bhaskar Rao's resignation on Friday. Bhaskar Rao had handed in a voluntary retirement notice based on personal grounds to IAS officer P Ravi Kumar, also the Karnataka Chief Secretary, in September last year.

The announcement came on the ADGP's Twitter, where he said, "Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues, friends, elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties, heading into choppy seas."

Rao, an IPS officer from the 1990 batch, has served as the chief police commissioner of Bengaluru from 2019 to 2020, and was currently serving as the ADGP for Railways. Rao was previously ADGP in the Karnataka State Reserve Police as well as ADGP of the Internal security Division. Rao was awarded the "Police medal for meritorious service" on Indian Independence day in 2008.

The Indian Express reported that Rao is likely to join politics next, and contest from the Bangalore South region in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. The report also stated that Rao was allegedly dissatisfied by the way he was treated by the present state government and expressed interest in joining the Aam Aadmi Party.