Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
Fresh demand for reservation by Vokkaligas add to CM Yediyurappa’s challenges

  • The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST

The Vokkaliga community, led by influential seers and former bureaucrats, on Wednesday demanded an increase in reservation allocations from the B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government.

The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.

“A meeting was held under the aegis of Swami Nirmalananda and several others in Bengaluru demanding that a board be created with a corpus and reservation be increased to provide opportunities for the community,” said a person aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.

The forum also demanded that reservation be provided for less fortunate members of the community living in urban areas like Bengaluru.

The forum, in a statement on Wednesday, said that there were over 115 sub-sects within the community who have been deprived of benefits as they were left out of the other backward classes list.

The leaders of the campaign vowed to fight till their demands were met and constituted two bodies--Vokkaliga Reservation Struggle Committee and State Vokkaliga Development Board.

The demands come at a time when Yediyurappa finds himself cornered over the rising number of requests for increasing reservation and change of category among others.

Other dominant and politically influential communities like Panchamsali Lingayats, Kurubas and Valmikis among others have made clarion calls for increase in reservation.

The chief minister has given assurances to look into demands that have raised hope among members of various communities to use the opportunity to make fresh demands.

Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister.

Vokkaligas are a dominant community and can be found in large numbers in southern Karnataka. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) enjoys the backing of the community.

Yediyurappa has gone out of his way to make assurances, which he may not be able to keep, in the hope to consolidate support from communities that back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those seen backing others to help its chances of returning to power in 2023.

