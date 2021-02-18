Fresh demand for reservation by Vokkaligas add to CM Yediyurappa’s challenges
- The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
The Vokkaliga community, led by influential seers and former bureaucrats, on Wednesday demanded an increase in reservation allocations from the B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government.
The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
“A meeting was held under the aegis of Swami Nirmalananda and several others in Bengaluru demanding that a board be created with a corpus and reservation be increased to provide opportunities for the community,” said a person aware of the developments, requesting anonymity.
The forum also demanded that reservation be provided for less fortunate members of the community living in urban areas like Bengaluru.
The forum, in a statement on Wednesday, said that there were over 115 sub-sects within the community who have been deprived of benefits as they were left out of the other backward classes list.
The leaders of the campaign vowed to fight till their demands were met and constituted two bodies--Vokkaliga Reservation Struggle Committee and State Vokkaliga Development Board.
The demands come at a time when Yediyurappa finds himself cornered over the rising number of requests for increasing reservation and change of category among others.
Other dominant and politically influential communities like Panchamsali Lingayats, Kurubas and Valmikis among others have made clarion calls for increase in reservation.
The chief minister has given assurances to look into demands that have raised hope among members of various communities to use the opportunity to make fresh demands.
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister.
Vokkaligas are a dominant community and can be found in large numbers in southern Karnataka. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) enjoys the backing of the community.
Yediyurappa has gone out of his way to make assurances, which he may not be able to keep, in the hope to consolidate support from communities that back the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those seen backing others to help its chances of returning to power in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H D Kumaraswamy demands transparency in Ayodhya temple fund collection drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors at Bengaluru hospital remove 3.5 kg tumour from 15- year-old girl's neck
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father of 19-yr-old who died due to pothole makes emotional appeal for justice
- He lost his 19-year-old daughter who was studying to be a doctor in a road accident linked to potholes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 300 alumni from Disha Ravi's college slam her arrest in toolkit case
- Alumni of Mount Carmel College condemned what they called “blatant targeting of a young woman citizen expressing her support with the nation’s protesting farmers.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister
- The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengaluru top cop orders action against begging at traffic signals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Were informed about activist Disha Ravi's arrest later, says Bengaluru police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Surrender TV, fridge, two-wheelers if you hold BPL card': Karnataka minister
- The minister added that those who do not qualify on these parameters should return their cards or face action.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More than 20 Congress MLAs ready to join BJP, claims Karnataka minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kichcha Sudeep: I don’t believe in stardom, I just believe in saleability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka home minister gives police a new target: Crack the dark web
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox