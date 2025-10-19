From online romance to tragedy, Bengaluru electrician kills wife out of suspected jealousy: Report

What began as a whirlwind romance in Bengaluru between a young electrician and a single mother he met on Instagram ended in a brutal tragedy just nine months after their wedding.

Police in Bengaluru have arrested 25-year-old Prashant Kammar for the alleged murder of his wife, 32-year-old Reshma Kammar, said a report by The Times of India. Authorities say he attempted to disguise the crime as an accidental death by electrocution, but forensic evidence revealed a different, more sinister truth.

The couple’s relationship took off online, where Prashant and Reshma first connected. After a brief courtship, they tied the knot and settled into a rented home in Maragondanahalli, along with Reshma’s 15-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Reshma had been widowed just over a year before.

Their life together, however, was short-lived.

On October 15, Reshma’s teenage daughter called her aunt in distress, saying her mother was unconscious in the bathroom. Reshma was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Kammar claimed she had been electrocuted while using an immersion heater during her bath. He even placed the device near her body to support his story. But inconsistencies soon emerged, said the report.

Renuka, Reshma’s sister, grew suspicious of Kammar’s explanation. According to Reshma’s daughter, she had come home from school to find the house’s main door open and the bathroom locked, from the outside. When she managed to get the door open, she found her mother unresponsive inside.

Kammar was notably absent at the time, claiming later that he had been away on work. However, this version unravelled after the autopsy revealed there were no signs of electric shock. Instead, medical examiners found clear evidence of manual strangulation.

Faced with the forensic report, police say Kammar broke down and confessed. Investigators believe he killed Reshma in their bedroom, dragged her to the bathroom, and tried to cover up the crime out of suspected jealousy and mistrust.

He attempted to stage the death scene using an immersion rod to make it look like an accident, a senior police official said, as per the publication, however, the truth came out in the autopsy.

Kammar, originally from Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district, is now in judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara. He has been charged for murder.

Police are continuing to question Reshma’s relatives and neighbours as part of the ongoing investigation.

