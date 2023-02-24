Karnataka’s former chief minister Siddaramaiah agreed that there are many CM aspirants in the Congress party, and he is just one of them. He also said that it is good to have healthy competition within the party leaders. “Good to have competition”: Siddaramaiah about CM aspirants in Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Siddaramaiah said, “We all are CM aspirants to, but there is no rift among us. DK Shivakumar is also one of the aspirants and so is G Parameshwara. Even I am an aspirant, there is a healthy competition. There is nothing wrong with having a healthy competition. “

Last week, another senior Congress leader G Parameshwara said that there are 10 people competing for CM candidature within the party. He said, “Why am I doing politics? To come to power. Everybody is in politics to win the election and be in power. Everyone aspires to be chief minister and I can say there are 10 such leaders in Congress and I am one of them.” G Parameshwara also said that the chief ministerial post is not going to be given on caste basis. “There are many aspects which are considered while announcing a CM face and caste is not in the list. Whoever fulfils the mission of Congress party and plays a crucial role in bringing Congress back to power will be the chief minister,” added G Parameshwara. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in April or May.