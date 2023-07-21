Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Govt considering installing floating solar panels in lakes to reduce electricity dependency: Karnataka minister

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jul 21, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Karnataka's Minor Irrigation Department is considering installing floating solar panels in lakes to reduce electricity dependency and save costs.

Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Bose Raju on Thursday said his department is exploring the possibility of installing floating solar panels in lakes in order to reduce dependency on electricity. He said there are about 483 lift irrigation projects coming under the Minor Irrigation Department.

Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Bose Raju said there are about 483 lift irrigation projects coming under the Minor Irrigation Department.
"We are paying electricity charges to the tune of 10 crore to 12 crore per month. With a view to reducing the dependency on energy and save this amount, we are exploring the possibility of installing floating solar panels in all the lakes," Raju said.

Speaking to reporters he said the thought process is already on to ensure overall development of the department including increasing groundwater recharge, conservation of tanks and lakes, and preventing their encroachment.

"We are maintaining a total of 483 lift irrigation projects. We are finding out ways and means to reduce electricity dependency. Discussions are taking place in that direction," he added.

The minister also said that a decision has been taken to undertake a survey of all lakes in the state in order to remove encroachments and conserve the water bodies. "A direction to this effect has been given to all the Deputy Commissioners."

"We will also take steps to recharge groundwater in K C Valley and H N Valley lift irrigation projects in the districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts," he added.

