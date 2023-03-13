Senior BJP leader and Karnataka’s former CM Yediyurappa said that he will work hard to make Narendra Modi the prime minister again in 2024. He also said that he is completely confident about BJP retaining power in Karnataka in upcoming assembly elections. I will work hard to make Narendra Modi PM again in 2024: BS Yediyurappa

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Yediyurappa said, “The PM is fully confident about me and the party in the state and even I have confidence in his leadership. I will work hard to see him as the PM again, as far as Karnataka is concerned. We are sure about winning the maximum number of seats in both assembly and general elections in the state.”

Yediyurappa also took a swipe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called his comments at London unexpected. “Rahul Gandhi should not have made such comments on international platforms. It is quite unfortunate that he got away with it, and nobody will appreciate such statements,” added Yediyurappa.

In his Cambridge speech as Rahul Gandhi explained why the necessity of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was felt, he said democracy in India is under attack and opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in Parliament. He also alleged that PM Modi is destroying the architecture of India and imposing something that India can't absorb.

During PM Modi’s Karnataka trip, he alleged that ‘a few people’ went to London and started insulting India. He said, “It is unfortunate that from the soil of London, questions are being raised on Indian democracy. There is no force that can weaken Indian democracy. But despite that, there are constant attempts by some people to attack Indian democracy. These people are insulting Bhagwan Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka and the people of India. Karnataka must stay away from such people.”