Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers

Identify influencers on every page of voters' list: CM Bommai to BJP workers

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked party's booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters' list.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Aimed at mobilising support in favour of the ruling BJP ahead of the Assembly elections by April-May, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked party's booth workers to identify influencers on every page of the voters' list. He was speaking at the launch of the BJP's 'Booth Vijaya' campaign, a 10-day drive in which booth-level workers will go door-to-door, at Vasanthnagar ward in the Shivajinagar constituency here, which is currently held by Congress' Rizwan Arshad.

READ | On accusations against BJP MLA in contractor suicide, Karnataka CM's response

"In every ward, you must hold meetings with key voters who can influence others. At the booth-level, form a committee of 100 such influencers. In every booth, we must have a forum comprising SC, ST, OBC, women and youth," Bommai said.

Noting that page committees should be constituted, he said while there are 'Page Pramukhs' already, the page committees which will be constituted should have 25 members, including influencers. BJP, which aims to come back to power in the State, has set a target of winning at least 150 out of total 224 seats in the legislative Assembly.

READ | Bommai dismisses Nandini, Amul merger speculations

Asking booth workers to visit households five times before elections and communicate to them about pro-people programmes of the BJP government and the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress, the Chief Minister said, "If you do this, then the BJP's flag can fly in constituencies like Shivajinagar (where BJP has lost in the last couple of elections)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj bommai karnataka politics bengaluru + 2 more
basavaraj bommai karnataka politics bengaluru + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out