'If Basavanna's principles are followed, all our problems can be resolved': Former Karnataka CM Bommai

Forces that promote violence in the name of religion have emerged, and if the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna's principles are followed, solutions to all their problems can be found, said former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

He was speaking while presiding over the Basava Jayanthi celebration and the Basavashree and Vachana Sahitya Shree awards ceremony organized by Basava Vedike at Ravindra Kalakshetra. He described Basavanna as a "wonderful personality."

He said, "If someone claims to have completely understood Basavanna, it means they have yet to attain true understanding. Basavanna was relevant in his time and remains relevant today. In one dimension, he spoke about the then-existing realities, and in another, he spoke against inequality and discrimination--issues that still persist, which is not something to feel proud about. When we look at what is happening in society today, it shows how much respect we have truly given to Basavanna's thoughts."

"There are three types of people in society," Bommai said. "Some talk only about the past and ignore reality. The second are revolutionaries--like the Sharana movement, the freedom struggle, and the Russian Revolution. They did not last long because we failed to carry forward their systems. We call Basavanna a revolutionary, but we must also ask what became of the revolution he started".

"The third are reformers--like Buddha, Basava, and Mahavira. They transcend time. We belong to a history enriched by such great personalities. But if we live only in the temporary world without realising this, we fail to understand our deeper roots", Bommai noted.

He illustrated this with a metaphor: "Next to a well, there was a stream. The stream claimed superiority by saying it flowed and provided water to everyone, while the well just stood still. To this, the well replied that even though it stays in one place, it serves people in times of hardship. Similarly, Vachana literature is as valuable as any Vedas or Puranas--it is accessible and understandable even to common people."

Bommai reiterated Basavanna's quote: "Compassion is the root of religion." Yet, despite this, forces promoting violence in the name of religion have emerged. "Even with so much happening around us, we feel helpless. But we shouldn't feel that way. We must read and promote Basava literature and establish peace. Let there be victory to human dharma as preached by Renukacharya. We have forgotten our roots. If we hold on to Basavanna, we will find solutions to all our problems," he said.

He said that only when Basava Jayanthi is celebrated in every Dalit colony of the land will the state see true progress. Major changes in the world weren't made by governments or great powers, but by individuals--Einstein, Buddha, Prophet Muhammad, Basavanna.

"They were all great people. In life, sacrifice alone isn't enough. Realization comes only when one shares the deepest truths of the heart. When Swami Vivekananda said he had attained enlightenment, his guru Ramakrishna Paramahamsa told him, 'You will attain enlightenment only when your knowledge is shared with the world.' Following that advice, Vivekananda shared his knowledge with the world," he said.

He also said, "The writings of Nadoja G.R. Channabasappa are a great treasure. We must use his knowledge and strength."

The MP said Industries Minister M.B. Patil has a bright future ahead. The state's future should be linked to his. "You are serving F.G. Halakatti. A politician thinks about the next election, but a statesman thinks about the next generation. You are acting as a statesman, working for the benefit of the next generation," Bommai added.

The event was graced by the divine presence of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, head of Adichunchanagiri Math. Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Industries Minister M.B. Patil, Basava Vedike President Dr. C. Somashekara, and Vice President Shadakshari were also present.

On the occasion, senior writer G.R. Channabasappa was honoured with the Basavashree Award, while M.D. Pallavi and the Vachana Pitamaha F.G. Halakatti Research Foundation of B.L.D.E. Institute were honoured with the Vachana Sahitya Shree Award.