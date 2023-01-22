Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Imported human powered vehicle spotted in Bengaluru. Twitter has doubts

Imported human powered vehicle spotted in Bengaluru. Twitter has doubts

Updated on Jan 22, 2023 03:37 PM IST

The pictures of this human powered vehicle is doing rounds on the internet which is being loved by the Twitterati.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Not just swanky cars but also innovative automobiles are part of bustling Bengaluru roads. The pictures of one such vehicle is doing rounds on the internet which is being loved by the Twitterati.

An imported human powered vehicle which is in the shape of a sleeping pod was spotted in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar area. A user named Revanth shared the images on Twitter and wrote, “Now this is some @peakbengaluru stuff. Met this guy near JP Nagar. Human powered vehicle from Netherlands.”

The pictures went viral with users asking many doubts regarding the vehicle. As Bengaluru has been battling with many civic issues, the internet is worried how the driver drives it through the potholes in the city. A user named Pranav said, “May the potholes (read, craters) be kind to this man.” Responding to the tweet, Revanth said, “I actually enquired how he judges the potholes, that was my first thought. He said he is used to it since he has been driving for some time now.”

Another tweet read, “Very interesting! Something to try about but really not for Indian streets, considering the potholes.”

Meanwhile, some people also raised questions on the legality of such vehicles on the road. A user wrote, “Is it even legal to drive this in India? I am sure @blrcitytraffic will have a couple of questions to ask him if they meet him.”

