India's first driverless metro train to be tested in Bengaluru, will undergo 37 tests

The Bangalore Metro Rail Transport Corporation (BMRCL) is all set to test the driverless train on a track and said it will soon be placed on a track for the test. The assembling works of this train which will run on the yellow line are already finished, which was done in the presence of Chinese engineers. India's first driverless metro to be tested in Bengaluru, to undergo 37 tests

In an announcement, BMRCL said that 37 tests will be conducted for the next four months. “Being new rolling stock, multiple tests need to be conducted. Coaches have been assembled before moving to the test track for static and electrical circuit testing. Later, it will be moved to mainline testing. There are a wide range of about 37 type tests lasting for four months, followed by System integration with Signaling system, Telecommunications system, Power supply system etc,” said BMRCL.

BMRCL is also expecting two more trains to reach Bengaluru by May and two trains every month starting in June. These driverless trains run at a frequency of 90 seconds, and each coach is 21 meters long.

This driverless train will be introduced on the Yellow Line, which is expected to begin by the end of this year or next year. In 2019, CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd won the contract to supply 216 coaches to Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and this prototype train. The train was assembled at Electronics City, and a team of Chinese engineers monitored the assembling activity.

This prototype train will conduct trial runs on the yellow line, which is set to connect RV road with Bommasandra via Silk Board. Once the trial run with this train is undertaken, a report will be submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS).